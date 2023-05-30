Microsoft, British Council Collaborates To Upskill 4 Lakh Young Indians On Technology, English Language Skills

The British Council and Microsoft India have come together for a ground-breaking partnership to enhance employment avenues for 400,000 young Indians. The British Council is the UK’s international organisation promoting educational opportunities and cultural interaction. The initiative, known as the ‘English Skills for Youth’ programme, will span over three years and target young people between the ages of 18 and 25 in more than 17 states across India.

Recognising the importance of English language proficiency in the job market, Microsoft and British Council have collaborated to develop a curriculum that focuses on equipping students with essential language skills as well as other important attributes such as collaboration, critical thinking, soft skills, and leadership abilities. By offering a holistic development plan, the programme aims to improve the employment prospects of the participants and provide them with opportunities for further education.

The programme will be integrated into rural engineering colleges that are already linked to Microsoft’s existing skilling projects for the underserved. Through this innovative approach, the initiative hopes to benefit 60,000 youth and 600 teachers during the initial three-year pilot phase. The curriculum will focus on building English communication skills and soft skills that will enable students to confidently present themselves in job interviews and thrive in companies with a global customer base.

The ‘English Skills for Youth’ programme is especially significant considering the current employment landscape in India. With approximately one million people entering the workforce each month, it is alarming that only 10-20% of working-age women are employed. To address this gender disparity, the programme has set a deliberate target of enrolling 75 per cent of women learners.

Alison Barrett, Director of India at the British Council, expressed her enthusiasm for the programme, emphasising the importance of providing young people, especially women, with life and employment opportunities. She highlighted that the partnership between the British Council and Microsoft India brings together expertise in developing a range of crucial skills that will enhance the employability opportunities of young individuals aged 18-25.

The ‘English Skills for Youth’ project encompasses three key aspects. Firstly, it aims to build the capacity of English faculty and placement officers in state engineering colleges across India. Secondly, it seeks to develop English language skills among students, particularly women, through a community of practice approach facilitated by student club meetings. Lastly, the initiative will establish an interface with the industry through joint thought leadership forums organised by Microsoft and the British Council, with a focus on the importance of multilingualism in the workplace.