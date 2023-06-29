CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Minister Says Lessons on Savarkar to Be Part of MP School Syllabus; Cong Says Include Cow Chapter from Hindutva Ideologue's Book
1-MIN READ

Minister Says Lessons on Savarkar to Be Part of MP School Syllabus; Cong Says Include Cow Chapter from Hindutva Ideologue's Book

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 17:28 IST

Bhopal, India

Criticising the move, Madhya Pradesh Congress media cell chairperson KK Mishra termed it as a political one ahead of year-end Assembly polls (Representative image)

Criticising the move, Madhya Pradesh Congress media cell chairperson KK Mishra termed it as a political one ahead of year-end Assembly polls (Representative image)

The state school education minister also alleged that the Congress, which ruled the country for a major part after Independence, ignored many revolutionaries while concentrating on glorifying just one family

Lessons on Hindutva ideologue late VD Savarkar will be included in the school syllabus of Madhya Pradesh as part of the National Education Policy (NEP), state minister Inder Singh Parmar said on Thursday.

The state school education minister also alleged that the Congress, which ruled the country for a major part after Independence, ignored many revolutionaries while concentrating on glorifying just one family.

”As part of the NEP, the life of Bhagwan Parshuram, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Subhash Chandra Bose and Veer Savarkar and (teachings of) Gita will be included (in the syllabus) as part of India’s knowledge tradition so that people get to know about their contribution,” Parmar told PTI.

Criticising the move, Madhya Pradesh Congress media cell chairperson KK Mishra termed it as a political one ahead of year-end Assembly polls.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state was seeking to divert the attention of people from core problems like inflation and unemployment.

Mishra also said a lesson from ’Savarkar Samagra’, in which the Hindutva ideologue advocated cow rearing and not cow worship, must also be included.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Damini Solanki
Damini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. Right now covering the education and employment beat, Damini loves to t...Read More
Tags:
  1. Education News
first published:June 29, 2023, 17:28 IST
last updated:June 29, 2023, 17:28 IST