Ministry Of Defence Jobs: Opportunities For ITI Graduates At Indian Ordnance Factory

The Ministry of Defence is providing an excellent job opportunity for ITI-passed youths at the Indian Ordnance Factory in Khamaria. The Ordnance Factory has recently announced recruitment for the position of Danger Building workers, offering 200 vacancies. The notification invites applications from experienced individuals with a background in AOCP trade processing, Ordnance Factory training, military ammunition manufacturing, and handling.

As per the notification, this recruitment will be on a contract basis, with an initial joining period of one year. Subsequently, the contract duration will be extended to four years.

The age limit for this position is from 18 to 30 years old. The maximum age relaxation for OBC, SC, ST, and Ex-servicemen candidates will be respectively 3 years, 5 years, and 3 years. The application is free of cost for these candidates. The eligibility criteria for applying for this post, the candidates must be Ex-Apprentices of AOCP Trade (NCTVT) possessing Ordnance Factories training in manufacturing and handling of military ammunition & explosives.

Vacancy Detail

The Unreserved or General category has 80 openings, while OBC-NCL has 30, SC has 30, ST has 40, and Ex-Servicemen have 20 vacancies.

How To Apply:

The application for Danger Building Worker in Ordnance Factory has to be done in offline mode. To apply, fill out the application form and submit it to the given address with the important documents- General Manager, Ordnance Factory Khamaria, District: Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Pin- 482005. The starting date is 17 June 2023 whereas the last date for application is 30 June 2023.

Roles and Responsibilities

After being recruited for the position of Danger Building Worker, one will be required to handle military explosives and ammunition manufacturing and handling.

Selection Procedure

The selection of candidates will be based on their ITI scores and trade test/practical test conducted at the ITI. The trade test will be organized in Khamaria itself.