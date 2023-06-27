Ministry Of Education & MSDE To Organise 2nd Edition Of Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam

The Ministry of Education is collaborating with Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to organise second edition of Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) on July 29 & 30, 2023. The event will be held at lndia Trade Promotion Organization at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The Samagam is proposed to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The communique also mentioned that the second edition is coinciding with the third anniversary of National Education Policy 2020. The secretary of the University Grant Commission Prof. Manish Joshi asked all the Higher Education Institutions to share all the initiatives and reforms with respect to NEP 2020 in UTSAH Portal. The Higher Education Institutions can login to the UTSAH Portal using the AISHE code and furnish information on various activities falling under the identified thrust areas for reforms in higher education.

The first edition of the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam was held in Varanasi between July 7 to 9 July. The Samagam witnessed 11 sessions including 9 thematic session and two exclusive sessions on sharing success stories and best practices of NEP 2020 implementation. The deliberations ranged from themes like holistic and multidisciplinary education, enhancing quality, inclusivity and access by use of technology, to the need for promoting an ecosystem for research and innovation, to promotion of Indian languages, Indian Knowledge Systems and sharing of best practices on NEP implementation.

As shared by the Press Information Bureau, ABSS provided a platform for eminent academicians, policymakers and academic leaders to deliberate and share their experiences and discuss the roadmap for effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The event was attended by more than 300 academic, administrative & institutional leaders from universities (central, state, deemed, and private), and institutes of national importance (IIT, IIM, NIT, IISER) from all over the country.

Addressing the valedictory session, Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan affirmed that we need to develop forward looking, responsive, world class higher educational institutions to prepare 21st century-ready students. He promised to ensure access, inclusivity, equitability, affordability and quality in higher education.