Ministry Of Human Resource Development Courses Equivalent To Graduation Degree: UP Govt

The UP government has taken an important decision related to the recruitment of graduate-level candidates. The Government has fixed equivalence for the recruitment to be held at the graduate level. According to the order, the courses of graduation or technical programmes from central or state-established or deemed universities will be considered equivalent to graduation. The courses approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will also be equivalent to graduation.

This decision will fill more than 10,000 vacancies in various commissions. Of these, recruitment for 6900 posts will be done by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. A mandate has been issued by Additional Chief Secretary Personnel Dr Devesh Chaturvedi in this regard.

On September 21, 2021, the High Court ordered to decide the equivalence of graduates while giving an order in the case of Vikas and 80 Others vs State. Based on this decision, the definition of courses equivalent to graduation has been given. In the mandate, it’s been said that the degrees awarded in various professional courses, and technical courses recognised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development will be considered equivalent to Graduation. AICTE’s degree will also be considered at this level. In case of any confusion, the information will be provided by the commission from the concerned institute.

It is to be noted that, the equivalency of the degree will be valid only for the graduate qualification and equivalent given in the eligibility criteria given by the Uttar Pradesh State Public Service Commission, Subordinate Services Commission, and other recruitment institutions. It has also been mentioned in the mandate that, in case of technical post in the service rules of a department needs a specific qualification in place of a general qualification, then the equivalent qualification will be decided by the department itself.