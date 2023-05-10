Missed NEET UG 2023? Check Out 7 Top Medical Courses Beyond MBBS

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2023 on May 7, 2023. This highly competitive medical exam was held for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes. A staggering number of over 20 lakh candidates appeared for this exam across 499 cities in India and abroad.

NEET UG 2023 is an essential gateway for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate courses in Medical, Dental, AYUSH, Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc), and Animal Husbandry (AH) colleges. Candidates can expect the release of the NEET UG 2023 answer key soon, after which the final results will be declared by the exam conducting body.

If you are a science student who missed the NEET UG this year, worry not. There are plenty of other medical courses available beyond the traditional Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS). Here are some of the top options that you can consider to pursue your career in the medical field:

Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) – This is a 5-year undergraduate course that focuses on dentistry. The course includes the study of oral anatomy, oral histology, dental materials, periodontics, orthodontics, prosthodontics, and more. After completing BDS, you can either practice as a dentist or pursue higher education in the field of dentistry.

Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) – BPharm focuses on pharmaceuticals. The 4-year undergraduate course includes the study of pharmaceutical chemistry, pharmacology, pharmaceutics, pharmacognosy, and more. After completing BPharm, a candidate can work as a pharmacist in pharmacies, hospitals, or in the pharmaceutical industry.

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) – This is a 4-year undergraduate programme that entirely focuses on the study of physical therapy. BPT comprises the study of anatomy, physiology, biomechanics, kinesiology, and more. Candidates can work as a physiotherapist in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, or in sports organisations after completing BPT.

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) – BAMS is a 5-year undergraduate course that focuses on Ayurvedic medicine. This programme includes the study of Ayurvedic principles, anatomy, physiology, pharmacology, etc. Those who complete BAMS - can work as Ayurvedic practitioners or pursue higher education in the field of Ayurveda.

Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) – It is a programme that focuses on Homeopathic medicine. The 5-year undergraduate course includes the study of homoeopathic principles, materia medica, repertory, etc. After completing BHMS, a student can work as a Homeopathic practitioner or pursue higher education in the field of Homeopathy.

Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) – BUMS is a 5-year undergraduate course that emphasizes on Unani medicine. The programme covers the study of Unani principles, anatomy, physiology, pharmacology, etc. After completing BUMS, candidates can work as an Unani practitioner or pursue higher education in the field of Unani medicine.

Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) – BNYS is a 5.5-year undergraduate course that combines traditional medicine with yoga and natural therapies. The programme includes the study of naturopathy, yoga, nutrition, anatomy, physiology, etc. After completing BNYS, a candidate can work as a naturopathic doctor or pursue higher education in the field of naturopathy.

Apart from the above-mentioned programmes, there are several other medical courses beyond MBBS that you can consider, such as Bachelor of Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Optometry, Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology, etc.

