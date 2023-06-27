Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 Declared at mbse.edu.in

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) declared the Class 10 and 12 compartment examination results on June 26. The overall pass percentage for MBSE High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) compartment results is 71.25 per cent and 78.69 per cent, respectively.

The Mizoram Board has declared the overall MBSE 2023 results after re-evaluation, post-publication scrutiny, and compartment examination. This year, a total of 14,091 candidates appeared for the MBSE 12th compartment exam, out of which 6,386 were male and 7,705 were female students. Boys managed to secure 79.89 per cent while girls bagged 77.69 per cent marks.

In the MBSE 10th, around 18,102 students sat for the compartment examination this year. There were about 9,561 male candidates and 8,451 female students. Boys performed better than girls, with a pass percentage of 72.04, while the latter managed to secure 70.55 per cent.

“Results of the High School Leaving Certificate (Compartmental) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Compartmental) Examinations, 2023 conducted by the Mizoram Board of School Education in the month of June 2023 are hereby published with details for the information of the public,” reads the official notice.

Students who appeared for the MBSE 10th and 12th compartment exams can now check and download their results at mbse.edu.in. Students will have to enter their roll number and registration number on the official portal to access the Mizoram Class 10 and 12 compartment results.

MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit Mizoram Board of School Education’s official website at mbse.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “HS and HSS Compartment Result” in the notification section.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials (roll number and registration number) and click on submit.

Step 4: The Mizoram 10th, 12th compartment result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View and download the compartment result.

It is important to note that all centre superintendents are advised to collect the original mark sheets of their students from the office of the board during office hours. Candidates will then have to collect the hard copy from their respective schools.