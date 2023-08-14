MLA Nilangekar Wants Institutions Like IIT, AIIMS To Be Set Up In Latur

BJP MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar has said institutions like the IIT and AIIMS should be set up in Maharashtra’s Latur district as it has made a mark in various fields and produced several doctors and engineers.

He was speaking on Saturday at the ‘Jan Jagar Sanvad’ event organised here by a social body to find sources of sustainable development for Latur through a discussion on subjects like agriculture, education and skill development, women and child welfare, health, water management, environment, social welfare and security, and art and literature.

“Though the district has capabilities in different fields, more work needs to be done to brighten its future. Latur district is known as a mine of knowledge, but it is regrettable that local youth, after education, have to migrate for employment,” Nilangekar said.

To prevent this migration, a large number of jobs must be created here. To develop the agriculture sector, water must be made available, the legislator from Nilanga in Latur said.

Institutions like the IIT, AIIMS and central university should be set up in the district, the former minister said. Nilangekar appealed to all Ganesh mandals to take the initiative of creating public awareness regarding these demands during the upcoming Ganpati festival.

On the occasion, Latur Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge said, “The discussion (held on Saturday) on the district’s development district will be a guide for us at the administrative level. The demands made for the development will be fulfilled by the administration.”