CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Mobile Phones to be Banned in Classrooms From Next Year in Netherlands
1-MIN READ

Mobile Phones to be Banned in Classrooms From Next Year in Netherlands

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 10:29 IST

New Delhi, India

The ban has been put in place after an agreement between the ministry, schools, and related organisations (Representative Image)

The ban has been put in place after an agreement between the ministry, schools, and related organisations (Representative Image)

The Dutch government said on Tuesday, that in a bid to limit distractions during lessons, mobile phones will be banned in classrooms starting January 1, 2024

Mobile phones, tablets, and smartwatches will be banned across classrooms in the Netherlands from next year. The Dutch government said on Tuesday, that in a bid to limit distractions during lessons, mobile phones will be banned in classrooms starting January 1, 2024, reported Reuters.

As per reports, mobile phones will only be allowed if they are specifically needed such as during lessons on digital skills, or for medical purposes and for people with disabilities. “Even though mobile phones are intertwined with our lives, they do not belong in the classroom," education minister Robbert Dijkgraaf said in a statement.

“Students need to be able to concentrate and need to be given the opportunity to study well. Mobile phones are a disturbance, scientific research shows. We need to protect students against this," the minister added.

The ban has been put in place after an agreement between the ministry, schools, and related organisations. The minister said that schools can find their own way to organise the ban, but legal rules will follow if the schools do not follow the orders by the summer of next year.

About the Author
Sukanya Nandy
Sukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has been writing and reporting on education and lifestyle for over four years...Read More
first published:July 05, 2023, 10:21 IST
last updated:July 05, 2023, 10:29 IST