85% of Indian Professionals Consider Upskilling Important For Their Careers: Survey

As many as 85 per cent of professionals consider upskilling important to future-proof their careers, compared to 76 per cent professionals globally, revealted edtech platform Great Learning in its ‘Upskilling Trends Report 2023’. A total of 84 per cent of South-East Asian professionals and 76 per cent of professionals from Latin America give importance to upskilling when it comes to future-proofing their careers. In contrast, only 64 per cent and 66 per cent professionals from more developed regions like the US and the Middle East, respectively, consider upskilling important for the future-proofing their careers, the report added.

Professionals in the international markets were less confident about their job security through 2023 given the uncertain macroeconomic conditions claimed the report. While 71 per cent professionals in India are confident about keeping their jobs in 2023, the global average is 59 per cent, the report added. While 59 per cent of professionals in the US are confident about holding on to their jobs while this figure is 60 per cent in South-East Asia and 50 per cent in the Middle East. When asked about the hindrance professionals feel is affordability and office work.

Arjun Nair, Co-Founder Great Learning, said, “With the current economic climate and the fact that traditional roles are slowly being supplanted by new, sophisticated jobs, there is a sense of apprehension among professionals wanting to compete at the highest level. The Global Upskilling Trends 2023 report will hopefully shed light on the ways to thrive in this context with insights on upskilling intent, motivation to upskill, currently in-demand skills and more. With 74 per cent professionals planning to upskill globally, the demand is already strong and we believe that it will only grow from here on.”

Professionals in the Middle East find it challenging to upskill because of family commitments. Most professionals in India find it difficult to upskill because of being ‘busy with office work’. ‘Affordability’ and ‘Office Work’ are the biggest hindrances to upskill for women in South East Asia whereas family commitments and household work kept women in other regions from upskilling, the report stated.

Read all the Latest Education News here