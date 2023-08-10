CHANGE LANGUAGE
More Than 2.4 Lakh Jobs Vacant In Railways Across Posts Informs, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
More Than 2.4 Lakh Jobs Vacant In Railways Across Posts Informs, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 10:28 IST

New Delhi, India

For the recruitment, Indian Railways has provided a five years age relaxation only to the first batch (File image: Twitter)

Indian Railways is providing 10 percent horizontal reservation in Level 1 and 5 percent reservation in level 2 to all the Agniveers

As a part of Monsoon Session, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Parliament that over 2.4 lakh jobs are vacant in all zone of Railway in Group C Post. While 2070 seats are vacant in Group A & B posts. The question was asked by BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi. The details shared by the minister includes information till July 1, 2023.

Sharing further details, the minister in a written reply informed the Parliament that a total of 1,28,349 candidates have been enlisted (up to 30.06.2023) to Group ‘C’ posts (excluding Level-1) against notifications. Moreover, Indian Railways is providing 10 percent horizontal reservation in Level 1 and 5 percent reservation in level 2 to all the Agniveers provided they match the eligibility criteria.

For the recruitment, Indian Railways has provided a five years age relaxation only to the first batch and subsequent batches will have three years of age relaxation to apply for various posts of Indian Railways. As a moral boast to Agniveers, no physical efficiency test will be conducted for the recruitment including for the positions of RPF and RPSF.

Usually, recruitment announcements are categorized by groups and released by the Indian Railway Board. All positions within the railway department are divided into two primary categories: Gazetted, which includes Group “A" and “B" posts, and Non-Gazetted, which includes Group “C" and “D" posts.

Group A: Positions that are normally filled through UPSC-conducted competitive tests, such as the Civil Service Exam, Engineering Service Exam, and Combined Medical Service Examination, fall under this category.

Group B: On a deputation basis, Group B posts include Section Officers Grade positions, which are enhanced duties for Group ‘C’ railroad employees.

Group C: This category includes a number of positions, such as Station Master, Ticket Collector, Clerk, Commercial Apprentice, Safety Staff, Traffic Apprentice, and several Engineering Posts (Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication, Civil, Mechanical), among others.

Group D: The railway department’s Group D includes positions such as Track-man, Helper, Assistant Points Man, Safaiwala / Safaiwali, Gunman, Peon, and several other posts in various cells and boards.

