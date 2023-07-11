More Than 300 Students from Poor Backgrounds Felicitated for SSC Exam Feat

More than 300 students from economically weak families who cleared SSC Board exams were felicitated in a function in Thane on Sunday.

The students did well in the exams despite constraints at home, the organisers of the event said, adding that their parents were into vocations like driving autorickshaws, hawking, car washing, working in homes etc.

Former Thane Municipal Corporation additional rpt additional commissioner Sanjay Herwade, who was the chief guest at the function organised by Samata Vichar Prasarak Sanstha, hailed the efforts of the students.

Among the students who earned praise from those who took part in the function was Hardika Bangar from a civic school in Korpi who overcame her total handicap to score 61 per cent.