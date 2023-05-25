MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Check Previous Year Pass Percentage

The MP Board Result 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th will be released today, May 25 by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Candidates are eagerly awaiting the results, which will be available on multiple websites, including mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Every student is required to score a minimum of 33 per cent in individual subjects are well as overall to pass the MP board class 10 and 12 exams and receive a passing certificate. Once the results are out, students can download their mark sheet using their roll number and check their subject-wise marks. Alternatively, they can check their results via SMS if they do not have internet access.

MP Board 10th, 12th: Previous Year Pass Percentage

In the academic year 2021- 2022, the MPBSE announced the results on April 29, 2022. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 was 72 per cent. A total of 457,066 students successfully passed the MPBSE class 12 exam, with 325,572 students achieving a first division, 130,952 students securing a second division, and 542 students obtaining a third division. Pragati Mittal, who pursued the science stream, had emerged as the top scorer in the MPBSE 12th exam 2023, obtaining an impressive 494 marks.

For Class 10 the overall pass percentage in 2022 was at 59.54 per cent hitting an all-time low since 2018. The MPBSE class 10 pass percentage among girls was 62.47 per cent, while among boys it was lower at 56.84 per cent. A total of 348,219 students successfully passed with 60 per cent or more marks, qualifying for the first division. However, it is worth noting that the number of students achieving a first division decreased compared to 2021.

Students who have failed in any subject or are unsatisfied with their MP Board Result 2023 can apply for a re-evaluation of their results. The link for the re-evaluation form will be available on the official website and students should regularly check the portal for updates. A nominal fee must be paid for the rechecking of the papers. After submitting the form, students will have to wait for the re-evaluation result to be released, which will include revised marks.