MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Know Minimum Marks Needed to Clear MPBSE Board Exams

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has completed the evaluation for Class 10th and 12th board exams and will announce the Class 10th and 12th results 2023 today, May 25 at 12:30 pm. The state education minister Inder Singh Parmar will release the results via a press conference.

Students will be able to access their MP Board Class 10th and 12th results online by logging into the official website using their roll number and application number. The authorised websites to access the MP Board 10th Result 2023 are mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Passing Marks

As per MPBSE’s marking provision, the candidates are evaluated out of 100 marks in each subject. While 80 marks are awarded on the basis of a theory paper, the rest 20 are given on the basis of performance in project work or practicals conducted during the academic year. Candidates need to score a minimum of 33 per cent mark in aggregate as well as separately in theory and practical exams to be declared passed. The passing mark for the theory paper of the MP Board is 25 whereas, in practicals, it is eight, as per the MPBSE board result rule.

If candidates face issues with slow internet connectivity or server problems, they can opt for the offline mode of checking their MP Board 10th Result 2023 using the SMS option. To do so, open the SMS option on your mobile and type “MPBSE10" followed by a space and roll number in the given format. The text message should then be sent to 56263. After sending the message, you will receive a text message containing your MPBSE Class 10 Result 2023 on the same number.

In the previous academic year, approximately 8 lakh students appeared for the MP Board 10th exams, and the overall pass percentage was 59.54 percent. The passing percentage and related statistics for the current academic session will be announced simultaneously with the MP Board Class 10th Result 2023.