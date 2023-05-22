MP Board 10th,12th Likely This Week, Check Latest Update

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam results this week. Once the results are made available, students can view their scores on the official website, mpbse.nic.in. Additionally, the MP Board Class 10 and 12 results can be accessed through the MP Board Result 2023 app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

The exact day and hour of the result announcement have not yet been officially confirmed by the Madhya Pradesh Board. While the MP Board Class 12th Exam was held from March 2 to April 5, the MP Board Class 10 Exam was held from March 1 to March 27. More than 19 lakh children took the board exams this year for classes 10 and 12.

Recently, the MP Board called for proposals from online portals until May 11 to publish the results on the official website. The official notice stated, “Interested Portals may submit their proposals latest by 11/05/2023 through post addressing Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal. Please note that for publication of results Lump sum amount of Rs. 90,000 (Ninety Thousand only) shall be payable to the Board by D.D./NEFT and shall also sign an agreement with the Board.”

Candidates will require their hall tickets once the results are announced in order to check their scores using their roll number and birthdate. Students may pick up their original mark sheets at their individual schools after they get them. Students from the Madhya Pradesh Board must receive at least 33% in each subject in order to pass the test. A student will be required to take compartment tests if they do not receive 33 in any one subject.

Nearly 10 lakh students registered for the class 10 board examinations in 2022, compared to approximately 9 lakh students who took the class 12 exams. On April 29, the results were revealed at a news conference. For the Class 12 exam, the pass rate was 72.72%, and for the Class 10 exam, it was 59.54%. In the Class 12 exam, girls performed better than boys overall, with a pass rate of 70.64 percent compared to 69.94 percent for boys.