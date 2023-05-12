MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Soon, MPBSE Likely to Announce Result Date This Week

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP Class 10 and 12 board results 2023 soon. Once the results are out, students can check their scores at mpbse.nic.in. As per reports, the MP Board is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 result date and time this week. A few days ago, the MP Board invited proposals from online portals till May 11 to release the results on the official website.

“Interested Portals may submit their proposals latest by 11/05/2023 through post addressing Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal. Please note that for publication of results Lump sum amount of Rs. 90,000 (Ninety Thousand only) shall be payable to the Board by D.D./NEFT and shall also sign an agreement with the Board,” read the official notice.

MPBSE conducted the MP Board 10th Exam 2023 from March 1 to March 27, while the MP Board Class 12th Exam was held from March 2 to April 5. This year, about 19 lakh students appeared for the MP Board Exams, as per reports. To pass the MP Board Exam 2023, students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject.

MP Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official page at mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link designated for ‘MP Board 10th Result 2023’ or ‘MP Board 12th Result 2023’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in the necessary MP board credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: The MP Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the scores and download the result from the website.

Once the MP Board 10th and 12th result is released, students will be able to check their scores by using their roll number on the portal. The original marksheet for Classes 10 and 12 will be distributed by the schools in due course of time. The MP Board result will mention details such as the student’s name, school name, subjects, roll number, parents’ names, marks obtained in each subject, overall marks, result status, division, and grade.