MP Board 12th Result 2023: Decline in Pass Percentage, 55.28% Pass MPBSE Inter

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE has announced the MP board class 12th board exam results 2023 today, May 25 at 12:30 PM. The MP Board intermediate results was released by MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar at the Board Office Auditorium. The MP board results can be checked on these websites — mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpbse.nic.in.

The pass percentage of MP Board class 12th has declined to 55.28 per cent this year. In 2022, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 was 72 per cent. Girls have outperformed boys by achieving 58.75 per cent pass percentage, Meanwhile, the pass percentage of boys stood at 52 per cent.

Out of a total 7,29,426 candidates who registered for MP board class 12th 7,27,044 appeared for the exam. Of these 4,01,366 students have passed the exam. In class 12th 2,79,257 candidates have secured 1st division, 121507 candidates have secured 2nd division and 602 candidates have secured 3rd division.

This year a total of 2,11,798 candidates have failed in the Class 12 board examination in the state. A total of 1,12,872 candidates will have to appear for the supplementary exams.

Every student is required to score a minimum of 33 per cent in individual subjects are well as overall to pass the MP board 12 exams and receive a passing certificate.

MP Board Class 12 Result 2023: Top 5 Districts

Narsingpur: 79.46%

Neemuch: 73.14%

Mandla: 67.77%

Mandsour: 67.55%

Anooppur: 66.95%

MP Board Class 12 Results 2023: Worst Performing Districts

Raisen: 44.91%

Satna: 39.94%

Katni: 38.65%,

Bhind: 36.74%

Niwari: 36.74%

Students who have failed in any subject or are unsatisfied with their MP Board Result 2023 can apply for a re-evaluation of their results. The link for the re-evaluation form will be available on the official website and students should regularly check the portal for updates. A nominal fee must be paid for the rechecking of the papers. After submitting the form, students will have to wait for the re-evaluation result to be released, which will include revised marks.

top videos

Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12th exams were conducted from March 2 to April 2. This year around 18 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state.

Last year, a total of 457,066 students successfully passed the MPBSE class 12 exam, with 325,572 students achieving a first division, 130,952 students securing a second division, and 542 students obtaining a third division.