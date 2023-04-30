MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Likely By This Week? Check Update

The results of the MP board’s Class 10th and Class 12th final exams are expected to be released shortly by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). However, there has been no official communication regarding the release of Class 10 and 12 results. The MPBSE Results for Classes 10 and 12 will likely be released at mpbse.nic.in around the first week of May.

A press conference will be held to announce the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam results. Students can access their results by entering their roll number and application number on the board’s official website, where they will also be released after the press conference. In the meantime, reports indicate that the MPBSE intends to release the Class 10 and 12 results concurrently.

MP board exams for Class 10 took place this year from March 1 to March 27, and the exams for the MP Board Class 12 were given from March 2 to April 5. The number of students who took the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year was over 8 lakh.

MP BOARD CLASS 10, 12 RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit mpbse.nic.in, which is the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

Step 2: Once the link for “MP Board 12th Result 2023" and “MP Board 10th Result 2023" goes live, click on it.

Step 3: Enter the registration number on the candidate portal that opens on the new window. After that click “Submit."

Step 4: The screens will display the “MP Board 12th Result" or “MP Board 10th Result."

Step 5: Double-check the MP Board Result 2023 and download it.

Step 6: Take a printout of the MP Board class 10 or class 12 Result 2023 for future records.

More than 10 lakh students took the Class 10 Board Exam in 2022, while approximately 6 lakh students sat for the Class 12 Board Exam. Class 10 and Class 12 MP Board pass percentages were 59.54 per cent and 72.72 per cent respectively last year. Reports state that girls cleared the board exams with a pass rate of 70.64 per cent while boys passed the exam with a pass rate of 69.94 per cent.

Read all the Latest Education News here