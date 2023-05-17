MP Board 2023: MPBSE Likely to Announce Class 10, 12 Result Soon, Check Updates

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for the year 2023 soon. Once the results are made available, students can view their scores on the official website, mpbse.nic.in. Additionally, the MP Board Class 10 and 12 results can be accessed through the MP Board Result 2023 app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the Madhya Pradesh Board regarding the exact date and time of the result declaration. The MP Board Class 10 Exam took place from March 1 to March 27, while the MP Board Class 12th Exam was conducted from March 2 to April 5. This year, over 19 lakh students appeared for the board examinations for classes 10th and 12th.

Recently, the MP Board called for proposals from online portals until May 11 to publish the results on the official website. The official notice stated, “Interested Portals may submit their proposals latest by 11/05/2023 through post addressing Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal. Please note that for publication of results Lump sum amount of Rs. 90,000 (Ninety Thousand only) shall be payable to the Board by D.D./NEFT and shall also sign an agreement with the Board.”

Once the results are declared, candidates will need their hall tickets to check their scores with their roll number and date of birth. The original mark sheet will be sent to the respective schools, where students can collect them. To pass the examination, students from the Madhya Pradesh Board must obtain at least 33 per cent marks in all subjects. In case a student fails to secure 33 marks in any subject, they will have to appear for compartment exams.

In 2022, approximately 9 lakh students took the class 12 exams, while nearly 10 lakh appeared for the class 10 board exams. The results were announced during a press conference on April 29. The pass percentage for the Class 12 exam was 72.72 per cent, and for Class 10, it was 59.54 per cent. In terms of gender-wise performance in the Class 12 exam, girls had a higher pass percentage at 70.64 per cent, while boys achieved a pass rate of 69.94 per cent.