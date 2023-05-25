MP Board 2023 Results Out, State Govt Announces Rewards For Toppers

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Thursday released the results for classes 10 and 12. In addition, the board has also released a list of the top performers. Indore’s Mridul Paul topped the MP Board Class 10 exam with 99 percent, getting 494 marks out of 500. Prachi Gadwal, another Indore resident, bagged the second position with 493 out of 500 marks. Mauli Nema has topped the Class 12 examination, scoring 489 marks.

Inder Singh Parmar, Minister of State - School Education (Independent Charge), virtually released the results at the Divisional Headquarters’ Science Training Center auditorium. The MP Board has released the 10th and 12th results simultaneously for the first time.

The students can check their results on the official website of the MP Board at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. You can also visit https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in , www.jagranjosh.com https://www.fastresult.in, www.examresults.net and www.examresults.net/mp for the results.

To see the results on the mobile app, download the MPBSE or MP mobile app on the Google Store. After selecting Know Your Results, enter your roll number and application number.

MP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of the MP Board at mpbse.edu.in.

Click on MP Board Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Awards for encouragement

The MP government has planned to reward the toppers for encouragement. Inder Singh Parmar announced that while e-scooters will be given to girls, the boys will be given laptops.

About 18 lakh students appeared for both the examination, with 9,65,704 students for class 10 with 63.29% passing the exam and 8,57,568 students for class 12.

The MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams were conducted in March 2023.