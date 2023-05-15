MP Board 5, 8th Result 2023 Today At 12:30; How To Check Results At rskmp.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board will announce the MP Board class 5th and 8th results today. The results of the board examination will be announced via a press conference by the School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The information was circulated by the official communication of the School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh. As soon as the press conference is completed, MPBSE Board students can check their scores from the official website of the board i.e.

The communique shared by the School Education Department notified that the results for both the classes will be announced together at Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Institution at 12.30 pm. According to the local reports, over 24 lakh students are expected to have appeared for the MP Board Classes 5th and 8th board exams.

MP Board Results 2023: How to download

Step 1- Visit the official website–

Step 2- Click on the respective school type and mention its code. The website will ask for student’s User ID and password.

Step 3- This will open a new tab and student’s MP Board mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 4- Students are advised to check and download the same and take a print out for the future references.

It is advised to the students to cross the printed information on the result such as spelling, address, father’s name, school code and subject code. If found any issues, a student must contact his or her school authorities. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh board has not released the results for class 10th and 12th. However, as per media reports, the examination authorities will release outcome soon.

Madhya Pradesh class 10th and 12th students can check their results at Once the Madhya Pradesh Board results for class 10th and 12th are out the students can also check the same via SMS. For getting the result via text message: type - MP12 or MP10 (space) ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263. As per local reports, around 8 lakh students appeared for the MPBSE 10th 12th Result this year.