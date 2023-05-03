MP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 to Release Soon, Websites to Check

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon declare Class 10th and 12th results for the academic sessions 2022-23. The Madhya Pradesh Board conducted the class 10 and 12 exams in March. The class 10 board exams were held from March 1 to March 27 while the Class 12 board exams began on March 2 and concluded on April 1. All exams were held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm.

To stay updated on the result announcement, students are advised to regularly check the official websites. It is also recommended that they keep their admit cards or roll numbers handy, in order to quickly access the result once declared. Candidates can visit any of the official websites provided by the MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) to check the MP Board Class 10th or 12th results 2023 results:

- mpresults.nic.in

- mpbse.mponline.gov.in

- mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to Check

To check the MP board Class 10th or 12th results 2023, follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1. Go to the official website of MPBSE.

Step 2. Look for the link to MP Board Result 2023 Class 10 or Class 12 on the homepage.

Step 3. Provide the necessary details and click on the submit button.

Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Review the result and download the page.

Step 6. For future reference, keep a hard copy of the same.

Every year, MPBSE conducts the High School Certificate (HSC - Class 10) and the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC - Class 12) examinations for nearly 20 lakh students across Madhya Pradesh. After the exams, MPBSE announces the results, and students who wish to get their results rechecked or re-evaluated, or want to view a copy of their answer sheets can do so within 15 days of the result declaration. The board also provides an opportunity for failed candidates to save a year by taking supplementary examinations. The terms and conditions for revaluation/recalculation are fixed by the board.

Last year, the MP Board Exam Results for both classes 10th and 12th were declared on April 29 at 1 pm. The pass percentage for Class 10 and overall for Class 12 in 2022 was 59.54 per cent and 72.72 per cent, respectively.

