MP Board Class 5, 8 Revised Results 2023 Declared For Over 89,000 Additional Students

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the revised Class 5 and 8 results for the 2023 MP Board, which were administered using the same format as the board examinations this year. After the results were re-examined, more than 89,000 additional students were certified to have passed the exams

The MPBSE 5th and 8th-grade results were released by the board on May 15 at rskmp.in, the official website.

Five lakh answer sheets from 3,89,764 students were examined between May 27 and June 3. According to the updated MP Board results for 2023, 44,293 students in 5th grade and 44,751 extra students in the 8th grade were deemed to have passed.

As a result of the revisions, the Class 8 pass rate has been raised from 76.09 per cent to 80.29 per cent. and in Class 5, the pass percentage is now at 86.02 per cent, an increase over the previous result of 82.27 per cent.

According to the Class 5 and Class 8 MP Board results for 2023 that were previously released, several students failed since the schools missed out on project marks. As a result, the board decided to re-examine the students in question. More than 8.65 lakh students took the MP Board 5th examination this year, while 7.70 lakh students took the MPBSE 8th exam. Inder Singh Parmar, the state’s minister of education, has established rules for analysing the examination results. Due to the non-entry of project scores, some students were found to have failed Class 5 and 8 exams.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh board has announced the results for the class 10th and 12th examinations in 2023. Class 10 students have recorded a pass rate of 63.29 per cent, while Class 12 students have a pass rate of 55.28 per cent. Boys’ passed with a percentage of 60.26 per cent in Class 10, while girls’ passed with a rate of 66.47 per cent. The pass rate for boys’ in Class 12 is 52 per cent, while the pass rate for girls’ is 58.75 per cent. The MP board reported that 2,16,912 students failed the Class 10 board exams and 2,11,798 students failed the Class 12 examination this year.