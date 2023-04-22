MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Likely to Announce Class 10, 12 Results by April End

The Madhya Pradesh Board for classes 10th and 12th is likely to announce the results soon. This year more than 18 lakh students from classes 10th and 12th took the examination. Although there is no official confirmation from the Madhya Pradesh Board, some local media reports claim that results can be out by April end. Last year as well, the board announced the results on April 29, 2022.

Students from the Madhya Pradesh Board require at least 33 per cent marks in all subjects to pass the examination. The student has to appear in compartment exams if he or she fails to secure 33 marks in any of the subjects.

Madhya Pradesh Board candidates who took the MPBSE MP board exams for classes 10th and 12th will be able to check their results online after release on the MPBSE official website- mpbse.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the MP Board Class 10 and 12 results can be checked via a mobile app - MP Board Result 2023 app from the Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the MPBSE is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 results together but there are chances of the MP Board 12th result being declared first for all three streams – Science, Arts, and Commerce.

From March 1 to March 27, the MP Board administered the class 10th examinations. The class 12 MP Board examination was held from March 2 to April 5, 2023. The MP Board exams for classes 10 and 12 ended in 2022 on March 10 and March 12, respectively.

Last year about 9 lakh students took the 12th exams and nearly 10 lakh appeared for class 10th board exams. The pass percentage of MP Board Class 10 was 59.54 per cent. The results were announced in a press conference on April 29. In 2022, a total of 72.72 per cent of students passed the Class 12 exam. According to reports, the pass percentage of boys was 69.94 per cent while for girls it was 70.64 per cent.

