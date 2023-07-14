MP CM Cancels Appointments In Patwari Recruitment 2023 Amid Allegations Of Scam

There is important news for the candidates who appeared in the Patwari Recruitment Examination in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after alleging irregularities in the recruitment examination conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board for Group-2, Sub-Group-4, and Patwaris, banned the appointments made on the basis of this examination.

Recently, the results of the Patwari Recruitment Examination 2023 were released, and since then, the candidates have been alleging that there is a scam in this exam. On June 30, the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board released the results of the MP Patwari Recruitment Exam 2023. Seven of the ten toppers were found to be from the same centre. After this information came to the fore, the candidates raised questions and expressed doubt about the transparency of the recruitment process.

On the allegation of the scam, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted and said, “Doubts are being expressed by the Staff Selection Board on the results of one centre in Group-2, Sub-Group-4 and Patwari Recruitment Examination results. I am stopping the appointments made on the basis of this examination. The result of the centre will be re-examined."

According to reports, out of the top ten students in the MP Patwari exam, seven are from NRI College, Gwalior. The candidates signed the examination form in Hindi and answered the question paper in English.

As per reports, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of Madhya Pradesh of irregularities in the recruitment examination conducted for Patwaris.

Unemployed youths also protested in many parts of the state, including Bhopal and Indore, on the results day against the alleged irregularities in this examination. A total of 8,617 recruitments are to be done by the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board for Group 2, Sub-Group 4 and the posts of Patwaris. The Patwari recruitment exam was held in April.