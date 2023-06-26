CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » MP Govt Allows Manipur Students to Take Admission in Colleges in Offline Mode
1-MIN READ

MP Govt Allows Manipur Students to Take Admission in Colleges in Offline Mode

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 10:37 IST

Madhya Pradesh, India

Manipur has been hit by violence between the Metei and Kuki communities since May 3 (Representative image)

Manipur has been hit by violence between the Metei and Kuki communities since May 3 (Representative image)

In a circular issued on Saturday, the MP Higher Education department asked all private and government colleges to accept admission forms in offline mode from Manipuri students

The Madhya Pradesh government has accepted the request of its Manipur counterpart to allow students from the northeastern state to submit documents for college admissions in offline mode since there was an internet outage in some violence-hit areas there, an official said on Sunday.

Both the state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a circular issued on Saturday, the MP Higher Education department asked all private and government colleges to accept admission forms in offline mode from Manipuri students, he said.

“All admissions to MP colleges are conducted online. Every year, students from Manipur take admission in colleges of MP but this time around they were facing trouble for the want of internet connection after violence erupted there in the first week of May,” he said.

These students include sports persons from there who enrol in sports academies in MP and seek to pursue educational courses alongside, he added. Manipur has been hit by violence between the Metei and Kuki communities since May 3. More than 100 people have died so far.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sukanya Nandy
Sukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has been writing and reporting on education and lifestyle for over four years...Read More
Tags:
  1. college admissions
  2. Education News
first published:June 26, 2023, 10:35 IST
last updated:June 26, 2023, 10:37 IST