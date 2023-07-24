MP Govt Invites Applications To Fill 385 Anganwadi Worker Vacancies

The Women and Child Development Department of Madhya Pradesh recently released an official notification for the recruitment of 385 vacancies for the posts of Anganwadi workers. The last date for applications is August 14, 2023. Recruitment will be done for the posts in Dhar, Jhabua, Barwani, Burhanpur, Indore, Alirajpur, Khragone and Khandwa. Applicants are required to apply offline. Let us take a look at important information related to the recruitment process:

Important dates:

Application begins: July 13

Last date of application: August 14

Age Criteria:

The minimum age to apply is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 45 years. The details regarding age relaxation are available on the official website https://mpwcdmis.gov.in/.

Education Qualification:

Applicants must have passed Class 10 or above from a recognised school. Applicants are requested to visit the official website to get more details about the educational qualification criteria.

Vacancy:

Anganwadi Helper: 246

Anganwadi Worker: 123

Anganwadi Mini Worker: 16

Selection Process:

The selection process will be based on an interview process. The details about the selection process are mentioned in the official notification.

Application Process:

The application process is only in offline mode. Eligible applicants are requested to visit the official website by August 14. They have to download the forms from the site, fill them and send them to the following address:

Directorate Women and Child Development Department, M.P.

Vijayaraje Vatsalya Bhawan,

Plot No. 28A, Arera Hills,

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462011

Contact no.- 0755-2550910

Anganwadi was started by the Government of India in 1975 to combat child hunger and malnutrition. It is an initiative to look after overall health, learning and nutrition among women and children. Recently, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised the monthly income of Anganwadi workers from Rs 3,000 to Rs 13,000. The workers will also be benefited from Rs 1,000 transferred to the accounts of 1.25 crore women under the newly launched scheme Ladli Behna.