CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :CTET Admit CardUnacademyGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » MP Govt Makes Cash Transfer for Purchase of Scooters to 7,790 Meritorious Students
1-MIN READ

MP Govt Makes Cash Transfer for Purchase of Scooters to 7,790 Meritorious Students

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 11:15 IST

Madhya Pradesh, India

The CM made the direct online cash transfer at a function held in the Shahdol district (Representative image/Reuters)

The CM made the direct online cash transfer at a function held in the Shahdol district (Representative image/Reuters)

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred funds in accounts of 7,790 meritorious Class 12 students of government schools for purchase of scooters

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday transferred funds to accounts of 7,790 meritorious Class 12 students of government schools for purchase of scooters, implementing an announcement made earlier.

The CM made the direct online cash transfer at a function held in the Shahdol district.

These academically bright students, including girls, had secured first position in government higher secondary schools (Class 12) in exams held in the 2022-23 academic session.

On the occasion, the CM handed over keys of scooters to six students as a token and advised pupils to wear helmets while driving and follow traffic rules.

Speaking at the function, Chouhan said his government is developing ‘CM Rise’ schools in the state to provide world-class education facilities to students.

Chouhan, on the occasion, virtually dedicated Asia’s biggest sports climbing wall at Bicharpur in Shahdol district.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sukanya Nandy
Sukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has been writing and reporting on education and lifestyle for over four years...Read More
first published:August 24, 2023, 10:54 IST
last updated:August 24, 2023, 11:15 IST