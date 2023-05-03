CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
Home » education-career » MP Govt To Allow 50 B.Tech Students From State College To Pursue Final Year At IIT Indore
1-MIN READ

MP Govt To Allow 50 B.Tech Students From State College To Pursue Final Year At IIT Indore

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 15:06 IST

Madhya Pradesh, India

Regular teachers from government engineering colleges can do part time PhD from IIT Indore along with teaching work (Representative Image)

Regular teachers from government engineering colleges can do part time PhD from IIT Indore along with teaching work (Representative Image)

An IIT Indore spokesperson said talks are on between the two sides on the draft MoU with the Rajiv Gandhi Technological University but is yet to be finalised

The Madhya Pradesh government is working towards a tie-up with the Indian Institute of Technology Indore under which 50 students from engineering colleges in the state will be able to do their final year of B.Tech course from IIT Indore, an official Tuesday said.

The state government-run Rajiv Gandhi Technological University plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Indore which will allow 50 students from different engineering colleges in MP to pursue their final year from the premiere institute, the official said.

As part of the proposed MOU, the official said, regular teachers of government engineering colleges of the state will also be given the opportunity to do part-time PhD from IIT Indore along with their regular teaching work.

An IIT Indore spokesperson said talks are on between the two sides on the draft MoU with the Rajiv Gandhi Technological University but is yet to be finalised.

Read all the Latest Education News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Sheen Kachroo
Sheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from being a professional journalist, Sheen is an animal welfarist who activel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Education News
  2. college admissions
first published:May 03, 2023, 15:06 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 15:06 IST