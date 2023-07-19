MP Govt To Establish 9,000 Institutions As Part Of School Chale Hum Campaign

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the state government will establish 9,000 CM Rise schools across the state during his visit to Shajapur district on Monday. CM Chouhan also inaugurated a CM Rise School in Gulana village, which will be named after the social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar as a tribute to his invaluable contribution and legacy.

With the inauguration, the chief minister also relaunched the School Chale Hum campaign, which was initially initiated under the former prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure, 23 years ago. The campaign promotes education and encourages increased school enrollment across the state.

The CM Rise Schools’ main focus will be providing quality education to the students by incorporating smart classes. Through these innovative classes, students will have the chance to learn from Delhi and Mumbai teachers. The school will also ensure that the students get top-notch educational resources.

The schools will also have the facilities of sports grounds, modern labs and other essential facilities to create the finest learning environment for the students.

Keeping empowerment in mind, the government has also planned to build Atal Tinkering Labs in these schools, which will provide the students to innovate and enhance their creativity, with opportunities to explore and develop their skills. Atal Tinkering Labs, under the scheme of Atal Innovation Mission of Government of India aims to cultivate in young brains traits like curiosity, inventiveness, and creativity as well as abilities like design mentality, computational thinking, adaptive learning, and physical computing.

On July 20, in an event, the government will be awarding laptops to the students who are merit holders as a part of the state government’s scheme. Madhya Pradesh government is committed to making sure that there is no hindrance for children to receive rounded education.

Ensuring that the students have the necessary resources and support to pursue education, the government also provides students with cycles, dress, mid-day meals and scooters. The government also provides scholarships to deserving students, relieving financial burdens and encouraging educational pursuits.