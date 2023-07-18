CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » MP Govt to Set Up 9,000 'CM Rise' Schools, Says Chouhan
1-MIN READ

MP Govt to Set Up 9,000 'CM Rise' Schools, Says Chouhan

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 11:09 IST

Bhopal, India

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated a CM Rise School in Gulana village (File Photo: Twitter/@BJP4MP)

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated a CM Rise School in Gulana village (File Photo: Twitter/@BJP4MP)

On the occasion, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the 'School Chale Hum’ campaign, which was first started under the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee 23 years ago

The Madhya Pradesh government will set up 9,000 ‘CM Rise’ schools to provide quality education, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Shajapur district on Monday.

He inaugurated a CM Rise School in Gulana village and announced that it would be named after legendary jurist and social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar.

On the occasion, he launched the ‘School Chale Hum’ campaign, which was first started under the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee 23 years ago, officials said.

The CM said the school will have a statue of Ambedkar. He also said Gulana village will henceforth be called Golana.

He said 9,000 CM Rise schools will be set up to provide quality education and these will have ‘smart classes’ through which teachers from Delhi and Mumbai can teach students.

“Atal Tinkering Lab will also be set up in these schools for promoting innovations and creativity. The schools will have modern labs, sports grounds etc,” he said.

Chouhan said meritorious students would be given laptops in an event on July 20 as part of a state government scheme.

He said his government was providing students cycles, dress, midday meals and scooties as well as paying fees to encourage them to pursue education.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Damini Solanki
Damini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. Right now covering the education and employment beat, Damini loves to t...Read More
Tags:
  1. Education News
first published:July 18, 2023, 11:09 IST
last updated:July 18, 2023, 11:09 IST