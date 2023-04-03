CHANGE LANGUAGE
MP: Indore College Staffer Booked for Pocketing Rs 2.31 Lakh Admission Fee of Students

PTI

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 12:33 IST

Indore, India

As per the FIIR, the accused had taken a fee of Rs 2,31,000 from four students but didn’t deposit the money in the college’s account (Photo for representation: IANS)

The accused is in-charge of the admission cell of the college situated on the Rau- Pithampur road

A 35-year-old staffer of a private nursing college in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh has been booked for allegedly pocketing Rs 2.31 lakh admission fee of four students, police said on Sunday.

The accused is in-charge of the admission cell of the college situated on the Rau- Pithampur road. He was charged with cheating four students on Saturday night, Rau police station officer Narendra Singh Raghuvanshi told PTI.

As per the FIIR, the accused had taken a fee of Rs 2,31,000 from four students but didn’t deposit the money in the college’s account.

The students had paid the fee in 2021 but as they failed to secure admission, they approached the college administration and the police, the official added.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

first published:April 03, 2023, 12:33 IST
last updated:April 03, 2023, 12:33 IST