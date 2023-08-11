MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at dme.mponline.gov.in

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) will declare the round 1 seat allotment result for the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling today, August 11. Candidates seeking admission to MS, MDS, and MD programmes within state medical and dental colleges through MP NEET PG counselling round 1, can access the seat allotment result on the official DME website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Candidates will have to report to the allotted college for the verification of documents and admission from August 12 to August 18 until 6 PM. Those who want to submit their upgrade for the second round can do so from August 12 to August 18 till midnight. Know steps to check the allotment result here.

MP NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023: Steps to Check

Step 1: Log on to the official site of DME at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, choose the ‘NEET PG seat allotment result’ option.

Step 3: Using your registration number and password, click on submit.

Step 4: Your MP NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download it for use during the admission process.

MP NEET PG Counselling: Documents Required for Admission

— NEET PG 2023 scorecard

— Allotment letter

— Print out the application form

— Graduation mark sheet and certificate

— Class 10 certificate showing date of birth

— Photo ID

— Passport-size photograph

— Domicile certificate

— Category certificate, if applicable

— EWS certificate, if applicable

— PwD certificate, if applicable

— Internship completion certificate

The registration process for MP NEET PG round 1 counselling ended on August 2. The total number of vacancies available was released on August 1 whereas the merit list was posted on August 3. This merit list showcased the ranking of the candidates based on their registrations. Candidates had the chance to make their choices for the first round from August 4 to August 8. This included selecting and locking in their preferred choices of institutions or programmes before the midnight deadline.