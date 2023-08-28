MP NEET UG Mop Up Round Registration Begins Tomorrow, Check Schedule

The Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test (MP NEET) UG counseling schedule for the first cycle of 2023 has been released by the Department of Medical Education (DME). Beginning on August 29, the MP NEET UG mop-up round of registration for admission to MBBS and BDS programs in state medical and dental institutes will take place. On the official website of MP NEET UG, dme.mponline.gov.in, students can register.

MP NEET UG MOP UP ROUND SCHEDULE: STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1- Visit the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2- On the announcement section, check the schedule for mop round.

Step 3- Select the link.

Step 4- A pdf will be open automatically on the screen. You can also download the file.

The MP NEET UG mop-up round registration deadline is September 4. On September 5, the department will release the merit list of registered candidates and qualified candidates. On September 6, the process of filling out selections for MP NEET UG will start, and candidates will have until September 10 to complete the process. Candidates must report to the designated institutes between September 14 and September 20 after the mop-up round seat allocation results are released on September 13.

Meanwhile, Gujarat NEET UG had released dates for the round 2. The dates were by the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Education Courses (ACPUGMEC). From August 23, the official website, medadmgujarat.org, offered the option to fill out choices for the Gujarat round 2 NEET UG counselling. On August 27 by midnight, the candidates’ choices were posted on the Gujarat NEET UG official website. Between August 28 and 29, the Gujarat NEET UG round 2 seat allotment will be processed.

In addition to the announcement of Gujarat NEET UG counseling dates for 2023, the committee had also released the updated provisional merit list for every category. Regardless of their admission status in the first round, all candidates on the merit list will be eligible to take part in the second round. Candidates must log in to medadmgujarat.org with their user ID and password to offer their online consent in order to participate in the Gujarat round 2 NEET UG counselling.