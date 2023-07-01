MP Patwari Exam 2023 Releases Results For Group 2 Recruitment Exam, Check Now

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) released the Group 2 (Sub group 4) recruitment exam results 2023, on June 30. The candidates who appeared for the Sahayak Samparikshak and Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test can now check their scorecards by submitting their application number/roll number. They can check their scores from the official website of https://esb.mp.gov.in/. 12,79,063 applicants registered for the exam out of which 9,78,270 candidates appeared for the exam.

How to Check MP Patwari Results 2023: The Steps

Visit the official website of MPPEB–https://esb.mp.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the results link for the Group 2 recruitment exam

Enter your login details such as application number, date of birth and TAC code

Click on Submit

The MP Patwari results will display on your screen

Check and download the result

The written examination took place from March 15 to April 26 in two shifts. The applicants who have scored above the cut-off are now eligible for the interview round to get recruited. This recruitment drive by MPPEB aims to fulfil the vacancy of 3555 posts of Patwari, Junior Accountant, Assistant Manager, Assistant Auditor and Clerk posts in the revenue department.

Along with the results, the board has also released the cut-off marks for various posts. Candidates are advised to check their scores and compare them with the minimum marks required to pass the examination. The cut-off marks are different for each category and the candidate has to score above the cut-off marks to get qualified for the further rounds of the selection process.

The category-wise cutoff marks are released on the official website. The students are requested to visit the website to check the minimum marks required to qualify for each post.

The candidates qualifying for the written examination will be called for the interview round which will be followed by the document verification. The aspirant’s minimum age should be 18 years while the maximum age of the candidate can be 40 years for this recruitment exam.