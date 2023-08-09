MP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2023 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Steps to Download

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) issued the admit card for the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 exam on August 8. Candidates preparing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. To access the MP Police Constable admit card, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and subject on the login portal.

According to the schedule, the recruitment exam will be conducted on August 12 in two shifts. The first shift is from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and the second shift is scheduled from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. Through this recruitment drive, MPESB aims to fill up a total of 7,411 vacancies. All appearing candidates are advised to ensure that they arrive one hour before the commencement of the recruitment exam.

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to MPESB’s official portal at esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the link that reads - “Test Admit Card -Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2023”

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter the login details (application number, date of birth and subject) and click on submit.

Step 4: The MP Police Constable Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written exam. Those who pass the written test will advance to the next stages, which include the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and document verification rounds. These steps determine the final selection of candidates for the constable vacancies within the Madhya Pradesh Police.

MP Police Constable Exam 2023: Important Instruction

1. Candidates who have the admit card will be allowed to enter the exam hall/centre.

2. It is to be noted that candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after the reporting time.

3. Along with admit card, candidates are advised to bring an original photo id (Pan card, voter id and others). Meanwhile, the e-Aadhaar card will only be valid if verified by UIDAI.

4. It is mandatory for all candidates to paste a self-attested photo in the second part of the exam admit card.