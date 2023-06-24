MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Know Vacancies, Salary And Eligibility Criteria

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has commenced the online application process for the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023. The application window for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 will open on June 26 with a submission deadline of July 10. Interested candidates can apply for the positions via the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. Mark your calendars as the examination for this recruitment is set to be held on August 12.

A total of 7090 vacancies have been announced by the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 across three divisions of Constable General Duty. This includes 2646 positions for Constable General Duty Special Armed Forces, 4444 positions for Constable General Duty Non-Special Armed Forces, and 321 positions for Constable General Duty Radio Operators. Meanwhile, as per the official notification by MPESB, there will be direct recruitment for 3851 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Constable GD posts, candidates must meet one of the two educational requirements: completion of 10th standard or higher secondary education.

For the Constable GD posts, candidates must have qualified Class 12. Moreover, candidates must have completed a two-year course in electronics, electricals and hardware, computer hardware, telecommunication, instrument mechanic, or information technology engineering from a government-recognized polytechnic institute, college, or university.

Application Fees

The application fee for unreserved candidates is set at Rs 500, while SC/ST/OBC and EWS candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

Age Limit

Candidates within the age bracket of 18 to 36 years are eligible to apply for the position. However, there are specific relaxations in place: EWS candidates from the state are granted a 3-year age relaxation, women candidates enjoy a relaxation of 6 years, and SC/ST/OBC category candidates from MP receive a relaxation of 3 years.

Salary

The selected candidates will receive a monthly pay ranging from Rs 19,500 to Rs 62,000.

Vacancy

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7090 constable vacancies.

How To Apply?

Visit the official website, esb.mp.gov.in

Register as a new candidate (if needed)

Log in

Fill out the application form

Upload documents

Make payment

Submit the application form

Download and save a copy for future reference.