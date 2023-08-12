MP Police Constable Recruitment: Exam On August 12; Know Salary, Job Profile Here

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board released a notification for the recruitment of constables a month ago. About 7,000 vacancies were to be filled, according to the notification. The applications started on June 26 and ended on July 10, 2023, and the written exam is scheduled to take place on August 12. Candidates applying for the post can check the salary and allowances pattern here. The salary is going to be according to the 7th pay commission, as per the official notice. The pay could range between Rs 19,500 to 62,000. Candidates with a qualification of class 10 and 12 are eligible to apply for the posts. Their ages should be between 18 to 25.

The candidates will also be given various allowances like the dearness allowance, medical allowance, house rent allowance, leave encashment allowances, detachment allowances, city compensatory allowances, high altitude allowances, etc. The monthly salary, in hand, is expected to be between Rs 24,000 to Rs 27,000, for the constable.

The Madhya Pradesh Police Constable have to lodge FIR for all the reported cases and fill in all the details related to the complaint. They have to assist the senior police officers in the investigation. The constables will be assigned areas to patrol as a part of their job. The recruits are supposed to maintain records and paperwork, and all the reports are to be submitted to the higher officials.

The new constables have to go through a probation period at the start of their tenure. During this period, their work performance will be monitored by the higher officials. After the completion of the probation period, the candidates will be given the status of permanent employee, and they will become eligible for promotions and increments.

Based on their performances, the candidates will be promoted to higher posts. The promotion is also based on seniority, experience, and eligibility for the post.