1-MIN READ

MP: Private College Professor Held in Indore DAVV Exam Paper Leak Case

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 10:44 IST

Indore, India

It stated that the college to which Pawar is attached was made the examination centre by DAVV (Representational Image)

The accused has been identified as Bhuvanesh Singh Pawar, who allegedly obtained two B.Com question papers of exams held in May and breached secrecy by passing it on to some students, a release from the police said

A professor of a private college was arrested for allegedly illegally obtaining two question papers of exams conducted by Indore’s Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and providing them to students, police said on Monday.

It stated that the college to which Pawar is attached was made the examination centre by DAVV.

“The accused, taking undue advantage of his duty in examination work, obtained the papers of Business Regulatory Framework and Business Organization and Communication before the exams,” the release said.

“After these examination papers appeared on social media, the DAVV management lodged an FIR. Further investigation is underway,” the police release said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 04, 2023, 10:10 IST
last updated:July 04, 2023, 10:44 IST