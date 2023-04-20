MP Students Develop Anti-Sleep Alarm System To Prevent Accidents Caused By Drowsy Drivers

An anti-sleep alarm system for drivers that can prevent serious road accidents has been developed by a group of students from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. This anti-sleep alarm system is operated by an internal sensor that emits a buzzer sound whenever the driver’s eyes close while dozing off. However, if the driver’s eyes do not open even after the buzzer sounds, the vehicle’s wheel will stop, making it impossible for the vehicle to be driven in such a condition. The drivers of large vehicles, such as buses and trucks, have been given extra consideration when designing this anti-sleep alert system.

ANI tweeted a video of the students exhibiting the proper application of the anti-sleep alarm system. After watching the video, several Twitter users commended students’ efforts, while others expressed worries about the system’s shortcomings."What if sensor gave wrong reading in speeds of 100? What will happen to wheels?" said one Twitter user in regards to speed monitoring . Another user person tweeted, “But stopping the wheels all of a sudden can do more damage…no."

The student said that “we have made anti sleep alarm in which a sensor is installed, if the driver’s eyes are closed then buzzer rings and even after that the driver’s eyes do not open then the wheel of the car stops. I was inspired to make this from a bus accident in Hoshangabad… pic.twitter.com/BvVUFV6CXU— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

A group of five students worked together on developing the anti-sleep alarm system, which took three weeks to put together. One of the students claimed that witnessing a bus accident in the Hoshangabad district prompted him the idea to create an alarm system for truck and bus drivers. The accident apparently occurred as a result of the driver falling asleep while driving the vehicle.

India has a high number of fatal road accidents where the driver falls asleep, and the anti-sleep alert system could be a noteworthy step towards the prevention of such incidents. Road accidents frequently occur on routes such as highways where truck and bus drivers must operate their vehicles late into the night or for extended periods of time without stopping to rest.

