MP TET Answer Key 2023 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Steps to Download

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued the provisional answer key for the State High School Teacher Eligibility Test or MP HSTET) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key by visiting the official website of MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in. They can also raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till March 16. It is to be noted that a fee of Rs 50 per challenge will be charged.

Candidates can check their MP HSTET answer key by using their roll number and TCA code (as printed on the exam admit card). “In respect of any kind of erroneous questions/answers in the question paper, only the candidates can submit their objections through the link displayed online on this website,” read an official notice. Once the objection date is crossed, the link will be disabled.

The Employees Selection Board (ESB) will then prepare the final answer key for evaluation after considering the erroneous questions in the question paper as well as the online representations received from the candidates. Additionally, the decision taken by the Professional Examination Board, Bhopal regarding the final answer key will be final.

MP TET Provisional Answer Key 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official page of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads- “Online Question/Answer Objection - High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023” on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter your roll no and TAC code. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The MP TET answer key 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the MP TET Provisional Answer Key 2023.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for future use.

The Madhya Pradesh HSTET 2023 exam was held from March 1 to March 11. The Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted to select aspiring teachers in higher secondary schools in the state. To qualify for the exam, a minimum of 60 per cent for unreserved candidates and 50 per cent for reserved category applicants are required.

