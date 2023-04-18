MP TET Varg 1 Result 2023 Released On esb.mp.gov.in, How To Check

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board, Bhopal has released the MP Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) Varg 1 Result 2023. Candidates can check their results at esb.mp.gov.in. To get access to the results, candidates will have to use their application number or roll number along with their date of birth and Type Allocation Code (TAC) to check the MP TET Varg 1 Result 2023.

The High School Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted from March 1 to March 11. Candidates were given 2 hours and 30 minutes to appear for the exam.

The MP TET answer key was released on March 13, and candidates were able to raise grievances for a price of Rs 50 per question. The Employees Selection Board (ESB) generated the final answer key for evaluation after reviewing the incorrect questions in the question paper.

To pass the MP TET 2023, candidates belonging to the general category must score 60 per cent while those belonging to the reserved categories have to score at least 55 per cent.

MP TET Varg 1 Result 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board at esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link - “Result - High School Teacher Eligibility Test – 2023”

Step 3: On the new page, enter the application number or roll number, date of birth and other details on the portal.

Step 4: The MP TET Varg 1 Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the Teacher Eligibility Test result.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the MP TET result for future reference.

The High School Teacher Eligibility Exam was held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The recruitment test consisted of 150 questions with 1 mark each.

Madhya Pradesh Vyapam administers the MPTET, which determines the competence of an applicant for employment as a teacher in a primary government school. The MP TET Varg 1 is for individuals who wish to teach Classes 1–5, whereas the MP TET Varg 2 exam is for those who are looking to teach Classes 6–8.

