MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: How to Check, Latest Details Here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP board classes 10 and 12 results 2023 tomorrow, May 25. It will be announced via a press conference by the board at 12:30 pm. Soon after the result links are activated, students will be able to check the same on the official websites — mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. This year there were more than 19 lakh students appeared for classes 10 and 12 board examinations.

This year, the MPBSE conducted the Class 10 exam from March 1 to March 27, while the MP Board Class 12 exams were held from March 2 to April 5. To check the result, candidates will need their roll number and date of birth. The MP Board subject-wise marks will be available online. The original mark sheet will be provided to the schools.

MP board had revised the exam dates for class 12 board exams 20223. The drawing and designing, sociology, and psychology papers were rescheduled. While the drawing and designing exam papers were rescheduled for March 25, the sociology and psychology exam papers were conducted on April 3 and April 5, respectively. Earlier, the drawing and designing, sociology, and psychology papers were all scheduled to be held on March 24.

Last year, around 18 lakh students appeared for the 10th and 12th MP board exams. As per reports, a total of 1.30 crore copies were evaluated by as many as 30,000 teachers. The board results were delayed likely due to the errors in the question papers. A few erroneous questions were found in as many as six subject papers of classes 10 and 12 combined. In 2022, the pass percentage of MP Board Class 10 was 59.54 per cent. The results were announced in a press conference on April 29. A total of 72.72 per cent of students passed the class 12 exam last year. The pass percentage of boys was 69.94 per cent while for girls, it was 70.64 per cent.