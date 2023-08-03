MPBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule 2024 Released, Check Timetable Here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the date sheets for Classes 10 and 12 board exams to be held in 2024. Students who are going to appear for the board examinations next year can check the schedule on the official website at mpbse.nic.in. As per the date sheet, the Madhya Pradesh Class 10 board exam 2024 will start on February 5 and end on February 28. While final board exams for class 12 students will commence on February 6 and end on March 5, next year. The exams for both classes will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to noon.

On the first day of the Class 10 and 12 board exams, students will appear for Hindi paper. NQSF and AI papers are scheduled to be held on the last day of exam for Class 10. Whereas, for Class 12, students will write Urdu and Marathi exam papers on the last day.

MP Class 10 Board Exam 2024: Schedule

- February 5: Hindi

- February 7: Urdu

- February 9: Sanskrit

- February 13: Mathematics

-February 15: Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, and Sindhi (Only for Deaf and Dumb Students). While Painting (Only for Blind Students).

- February 19: English

- February 22: Science

- February 26: Social Science

- February 28: NSQF and AI.

MP Class 12 Board Exam 2024: Schedule

- February 6: Hindi

- February 8: English

- February 10: Drawing and Designing.

- February 12: Physics, Economics, Animal husbandry, Milk trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Element of Science and History of Indian Art.

- February 13: Psychology

- February 15: Biotechnology

- February 16: Biology

- February 17: Informatic Practices

- February 20: Sanskrit

- February 21: History, Business Studies, Chemistry, Drawing & Painting, Elements of Science & Maths useful for agriculture, Home Management, and Nutrition and Textile.

- February 23: Sociology

- February 27: Mathematics

- February 28: NSQF and Physical Education.

- February 29: Political Science

- March 2: Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health.

- March 4: Agriculture (Humanities Group) and Book-Keeping & Accountancy.

- March 5: Urdu and Marathi.

Through an official notice, MPBSE has informed that Class 10th and 12th practical exams 2024 will be conducted from March 5 to March 20 for regular students. For private candidates, the practical exams 2024 are scheduled from February 6 to March 5.