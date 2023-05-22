MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time Announced, to be Out on May 25

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the classes 10 and 12 board exam results on May 25. Once out, students will be able to view their scores on the official website at mpbse.nic.in. The MP board class 12th exam was held from March 2 to April 5, while the MP board class 10th exam was held from March 1 to March 27. More than 19 lakh children took the board exams this year for classes 10 and 12. MP education minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the result through a press conference.

Candidates will require their hall tickets once the results are announced in order to check their scores using their roll number and birthdate. Students may pick up their original mark sheets at their individual schools after they get them.

Recently, the MP Board called for proposals from online portals until May 11 to publish the results on the official website. The official notice stated, “Interested Portals may submit their proposals latest by 11/05/2023 through post addressing Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal. Please note that for publication of results Lump sum amount of Rs. 90,000 (Ninety Thousand only) shall be payable to the Board by D.D./NEFT and shall also sign an agreement with the Board.”

Last year, nearly 10 lakh students registered for the class 10 board examinations and around 9 lakh students took the class 12 exams. On April 29, the results were revealed at a news conference. For the class 12 exam, the pass rate was 72.72 per cent, and for the class 10 exam, it was 59.54 per cent. In the class 12 exam, girls performed better than boys overall, with a pass rate of 70.64 percent compared to 69.94 percent for boys.