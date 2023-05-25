MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2023 : Overall Pass Percentage at 63.29%, Mridul Pal Tops with 494 Marks

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has finally released the results for the Madhya Pradesh Board class 10 exams 2023 after a long wait. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the MP Board Office in Bhopal. A total of 8,20,014 students had registered for the MP board Class 10 exams, out of which 8,15,364 students appeared for the exam and 5,15,955 successfully passed it.

This year’s overall pass percentage for class 10 is reported to be 63.29 per cent, which is higher than last year’s percentage. The MP Board Class 10 pass percentage in 2022 was 59.54 per cent, and the results were announced on April 29, 2022.

Mridul Pal secured the highest score of 494 marks and ranked first. The second rank has been shared by Prachi Garhwal from Indore, Kriti Prabha from Soni and Sneha Lodhi from Narsinghpur with 493 marks

This year’s gender pass percentage demonstrates that the girls outperformed the boys who appeared for the exam. While boys had a pass rate of 60.26 per cent, girls had a better pass rate of 66.47 per cent.

The MPBSE conducted the Class 10 exams from March 1 to March 27 this year. To check their results, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth on the result portal once the result links are activated on the official websites — mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

According to MPBSE’s marking system, students are evaluated out of 100 marks in each subject. 80 are based on the theory paper, while the remaining 20 marks are given for performance in project work or practicals conducted during the academic year. Students must score a minimum of 33 per cent overall, as well as separately in theory and practical exams, to pass. The passing mark for the theory paper is 25 marks, and for practical, it is eight marks.

The subject-wise marks for the MP Board exams will be available online, while the original mark sheet will be provided to the schools. The MP Board had previously invited proposals from online portals until May 11 to publish the results on the official website.