MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Madhya Pradesh Class 10th Results Today at mpbse.nic.in

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj
Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:04 IST
Madhya Pradesh, India
MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP board Class 10 results for the year 2023 today, May 25. The state school education minister, Inder Singh Parmar, will declare the results during a press conference organized by the board officials at 12:30 PM. Once the result links are activated, students can check their results on the official websites—mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.
This year, the MPBSE conducted the Class 10 exam from March 1 to March 27 and about 19 lakh students appeared for both the Class 10 and 12 board exams Read More
Students will require their roll number and date of birth, as listed on their admit cards, in order to check their class 10 results. Therefore, when checking their results, individuals should be sure to have their admit cards on hand.
Madhya Pradesh Class 10 results for 2023 will be able to check on the following websites
Madhya Pradesh State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will be announcing the release from MPBSE’s official headquarter at 12:30 pm. Soon after his briefing to the media, the link to check scores will go online at official websites.
To access their results, candidates will need their roll number and date of birth. The MP Board subject-wise marks will be available online. The original mark sheet will be provided to the schools soon after the declaration of results, and students can collect them from their respective institutes.
In order to pass the exam, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. According to the MPBSE’s marking system, candidates are evaluated out of 100 marks for each subject. Of these, 80 marks are awarded based on theory papers, while the remaining 20 marks are given for performance in project work or practicals conducted throughout the academic year.
Students who are dissatisfied with their performance on the MP board exam may request that the answer scripts be re-evaluated. Candidates must pay a fee and submit it with their online application. The MP Board website will soon be updated with information about the re-evaluation.
Students can apply for the compartment or supplementary exam for a second chance to pass the MPBSE Class 10 board exams. Only students who have failed one or two subjects can choose this option. Students must register online and show up for the compartment exam on the specified date which will be updated on the MP Board website. In the year 2022, the pass percentage of the MP board class 10th result was recorded at 59.54 per cent and nearly 10 lakh appeared for class 10 board exams.