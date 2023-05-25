MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Madhya Pradesh Class 10th Results Today at mpbse.nic.in

Read more

To access their results, candidates will need their roll number and date of birth. The MP Board subject-wise marks will be available online. The original mark sheet will be provided to the schools soon after the declaration of results, and students can collect them from their respective institutes.

In order to pass the exam, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. According to the MPBSE’s marking system, candidates are evaluated out of 100 marks for each subject. Of these, 80 marks are awarded based on theory papers, while the remaining 20 marks are given for performance in project work or practicals conducted throughout the academic year.

Students who are dissatisfied with their performance on the MP board exam may request that the answer scripts be re-evaluated. Candidates must pay a fee and submit it with their online application. The MP Board website will soon be updated with information about the re-evaluation.

Students can apply for the compartment or supplementary exam for a second chance to pass the MPBSE Class 10 board exams. Only students who have failed one or two subjects can choose this option. Students must register online and show up for the compartment exam on the specified date which will be updated on the MP Board website. In the year 2022, the pass percentage of the MP board class 10th result was recorded at 59.54 per cent and nearly 10 lakh appeared for class 10 board exams.