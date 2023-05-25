MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023 Live: Madhya Pradesh Inter Result Today 12:30 PM, Where to Check

Read more

downloaded from Google Play Store. After this, you have to open the app and enter your roll number to access the mark sheets online. Along with the results of MP Board class 12th, the list of toppers will also be released by MPBSE. Students will be able to check it on the official website of the board as well as on News18.com. To check the marks, candidates will need their application number, which is available on the admit cards provided to them before the exam. Hence, it is advised to keep the document handy before the result is announced.

This year around 18 lakh students registered for the MP Board 10th and 12th board exams. Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12th exams were conducted from March 2 to April 2. MP Board 12th results are being declared with a delay of about one month. Last year, the result of the board exams was declared on April 29. In 2022, Pragati Mittal topped the MP Board 12th.

After receiving the result, candidates must carefully check all the details mentioned in the result document. In case there is an error in terms of personal details, then it must be reported at the earliest. Students need to check that there is no error in their mark sheet. They need to check their name, spelling, personal details, totaling of marks, subject names, and percentage calculation.