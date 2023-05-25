MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023 Live: Madhya Pradesh Inter Result Today 12:30 PM, Where to Check

Live now
Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:00 IST
Madhya Pradesh, India
MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023 Live: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE will announce the MP board class 12th board exam results 2023 today, May 25 at 12:30 PM. The MP Board intermediate results will be released by MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar at the Board Office Auditorium. The MP board results will be released on these websites — mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpbse.nic.in.
Apart from the websites of the Board of Secondary Education, MP Board 12th results can also be checked on mobile apps. For this, MPBSE mobile app or MP mobile app needs to be
This year around 18 lakh students registered for the MP Board 10th and 12th board exams. Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12th exams were conducted from March 2 to April 2. MP Board 12th results are being declared with a delay of about one month. Last year, the result of the board exams was declared on April 29. In 2022, Pragati Mittal topped the MP Board 12th.
After receiving the result, candidates must carefully check all the details mentioned in the result document. In case there is an error in terms of personal details, then it must be reported at the earliest. Students need to check that there is no error in their mark sheet. They need to check their name, spelling, personal details, totaling of marks, subject names, and percentage calculation.