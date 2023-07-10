MPESB Group 4 Recruitment 2023: Admit Cards Released At esb.mp.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit cards for group 4 recruitment drive candidates. The hall tickets are released for Assistant Grade-3, Steno typist, Stenographer & Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2023 under Group-4. Applicants who have registered for the MPESB examination can download their hall tickets on the official website esb.mp.gov.in. The entrance examination will be conducted from July 15 to July 18, 2023.

MPESB Group 4 Recruitment 2023: How to download admit cards

Step 1- Visit the official portal, esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, find the admit card tab and select the option.

Step 3- Select the option which mentions ‘Group 4 Asstt Grade 3 Steno typist, stenographer, and other post combined recruitment test 2023’

Step 4- Login using your registered application number and date of birth.

Step 5- A link for admit card will be shown, select the same and download the hall tickets.

Meanwhile, today is the last date for the Madhya Pradesh police constable recruitment exam 2023. The MPESB aims to fill a total of 7,411 positions at police constable levels. Once the application process closes, candidates will be able to make the required changes in their application forms till July 15. According to the recruitment notice, the exam is scheduled to be held on August 12 in two shifts. The first shift is from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second shift will take place from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The age requirement for male candidates is 18 years to 36 years while for female aspirants, it is 18 years to 41 years as on July 10. Apart from age criteria, candidates should have passed their Class 12 board exams from any recognised institution or board. General category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 560, while reserved category applicants will pay Rs 310. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam, physical eligibility test (PET), document verification, or physical interview (only if required). Those who are selected will take home a monthly salary ranging anywhere from Rs 19,500 to Rs 62,000.