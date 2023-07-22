MPPEB Group 4 Provisional Answer Key Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Raise Objection Till July 24

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB/ MPPEB) released the provisional answer key of the Group 4 combined recruitment exam on July 21. Those who appeared in the MPESB recruitment test for Group-4, Assistant Grade -3 Stenotypist, Stenographer, and other vacancies can download the provisional answer key from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. The exam questions, as well as the correct answers, have also been published on the main site of MPESB.

The MPESB answer key is provisional in nature, consequently, candidates can raise objections, if any, till July 24. While raising objections, they will also have to pay a mandatory fee of Rs 50 per suggestion. Candidates will have to enter their roll number and TAC code, which is printed on the admit cards, to check the provisional answer key. Once the objection window closes, the board will review the candidates’ feedback. After which the final answer key will be released accordingly.

To avoid any last-minute rush, applicants are advised to raise objections well before the deadline. In case of any request or query, candidates can mail to MPPEB online@gmail.com.

MPPEB Group 4 Provisional Answer Key 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘Group 4 exam answer key’ 2023 link.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your login details (roll number and TAC code) and submit.

Step 4: Check and download the MPESB Group 4 answer key.

Step 5: Raise objection, if necessary, and pay the essential fee.

Through this recruitment test, MPESB aims to fill up a total of 3,047 vacancies, including 1,982 Assistant Grade-3, 649 Stenotypist, and others. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam. Subsequently, applicants will be shortlisted for the document verification round.

This year, the MPESB Group 4 exam was conducted on July 15. The exam was held in two shifts; the first shift was from 9.00 to 11.00 AM and the second shift was scheduled from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.